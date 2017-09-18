Education A job well done in District 194 Published September 18, 2017 at 11:21 am By Laura Adelmann Photo by Laura AdelmannDistrict 194 Superintendent Michael Baumann attaches his own district pin on the collar of Century Middle School seventh-grader Yasir Baig, 13, at the Sept. 12 School Board meeting. Baumann gave Baig his pin in recognition for significant accomplishments Baig said he realized after he was selected to participate in Hour 17, a CMS innovative program designed to help students with challenges that include academics, attendance and organizational issues. Baig said the program helped him overcome reading difficulties and improved his organizational skills. He said his involvement in the program improved his skills and test scores, which increased his confidence and allowed him to become a leader and mentor to classmates. Baig said his goal is to go to college.