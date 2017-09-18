First State Bank of Rosemount celebrates remodel

Oldest running business in city modernizes

Photo submitted The photos show the results of the remodeling project at First State Bank of Rosemount.

First State Bank of Rosemount has been operating at the same location in downtown Rosemount since 1959, but the building is now vastly different.

The oldest running business in Rosemount held a remodel completion celebration last week after a year of working around the construction zone.

First State Bank of Rosemount president Mark E. Toombs said it may have been quicker to build a brand new building somewhere else, but the street has been home to the bank for more than 100 years.

The bank opened its doors a few spots east of its current location in 1909.

Toombs is the third generation bank president. The fourth generation works for the bank as well.

The bank has about 30 families who have used it for three generations including a few in their fourth generation.

But, even with all the history, it was time to modernize.

“We literally took everything down to the cinder blocks and rebuilt with all new stud walls, sheet rock, new electrical, data lines, all of that,” Toombs said. “We totally updated it. … We wanted to make it more homey, more comfortable place to come.”

The building was built well before anyone imagined the internet.

“We didn’t have a very good Wi-Fi in here,” Toombs said. “This building was built in a time where the floors and walls were really thick.”

The bank also added five offices and a conference room to help give more privacy for customers.

“If someone is talking about their finances, they don’t want to be sitting where other people can hear,” Toombs said.

They also didn’t need all those drive-through lanes anymore.

At one point they had six lanes, but more people are banking online, so now they’re down to two.

The drive-through lanes are now on the north side of the bank, and the tellers are consolidated with the lobby.

They turned two covered lanes into an outdoor seating area for employees to have lunch or take a break. It was the staging ground for last week’s celebration, which featured pizza from Rosemount Carbone’s Pizza and Pub, and ice cream from Culver’s restaurant, two downtown neighbors.

Toombs said it’s important for the company to use local businesses.

He said they used a local contractor, who also used local subcontractors, to complete the remodel.

They hope it sets them up for another 100 years.