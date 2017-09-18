Norman Henderson Taylor

(Aug. 21, 1951 – Sept. 15, 2017)

Taylor, Norman H. age 66, of Apple Valley, passed away September 15, 2017.

Preceded in death by his mother, Margie Taylor, and one sister, Dolores Green.

Norman was a Sales Force Automation Manager at U.S. West/Dex for 21 years, and worked at AT&T. Norman was chairman of the deacons and a long-time member at First Baptist Church in Rosemount.

Survived by wife of 34 years, Francie; sons, Austen (Jessica) and Collin; daughter Hillary; sisters, Shirley Phillips and Paige Ruffner;father, Lawnie Taylor; and many other loving family members and friends.

Funeral service was Wednesday, September 20 at 11 AM at First Baptist Church, 14400 Diamond Path W, Rosemount. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Interment at Lebanon Cemetery, Apple Valley. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.

