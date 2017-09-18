UPDATE: Teen found dead in Fargo is Burnsville High senior

UPDATE: A spokesman for the boy’s family has identified him as Devin Delaney, son of Tom and Kjersten Delaney.

“He was a bright young man with a very promising life ahead of him,” the spokesman, attorney Paul O. Taylor, wrote in a statement. “He was loved by his classmates and was passionate about the games of hockey and lacrosse. He was known for making other smile and had 100’s of friends.”

A 17-year-old boy found dead Sunday in a dorm room at North Dakota State University in Fargo appears to be a Burnsville High School student.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to Sevrinson Hall just after noon after a 17-year-old boy was found unresponsive, the university said in a statement. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

“There were no apparent signs of foul play and preliminary investigation indicates the deceased was not an active NDSU student,” the statement said.

The boy’s name has not been released as of Monday morning. Several social media postings expressed sympathy to the Burnsville community and the high school.

“There is support available for all of our students in Room C180 and the Media Center,” said a Monday tweet from the high school’s activities department. “Show love today.”

Lakeville Strong and others offered support.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the city of Burnsville tonight,” Lakeville Strong tweeted Sunday. “We are here for you.”

Burnsville Strong tweeted Sunday that members would be at the football field that evening “to meet with any kiddos who want a safe place to mourn and remember.”

Dorm residents who knew the boy said he was a high school senior from Burnsville and had been staying with a friend on the seventh floor of Sevrinson Hall for the weekend, the Fargo Forum reported.

Two friends of a suite-mate the boy was visiting told the Forum they said they hung out with the boy on Friday night and saw him at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, the paper reported.

They said many students had been drinking but that the boy seemed fine at the time.