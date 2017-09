Home Instead Senior Care, 1601 Highway 13 E., Suite 108, Burnsville, will host a free dementia training event as part of its Alzheimer’s Learning Day 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.

Family, friends and caregivers of those living with Alzheimer’s or dementia are welcome to attend as well as area residents interested in learning more.

For more information, contact Vitaly Salo at 952-882-9300 or [email protected].