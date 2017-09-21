Bridging the political chasm

To the editor:

Raise your hand if you’re tired of politically charged, inflammatory exchanges. Yeah, me too.

Here’s the deal: One-sided exchanges accomplish nothing. Burning with righteous indignation against your fellow citizen’s point of view is a red flag on the field of our democracy. Ask yourself why politics has become a zero-sum game, where winner takes all. That’s not statesmanship.

Governance impacts all the things we take for granted; our commute across roads and bridges to work, our air and water quality, our police and fire protection, our smartphone technology, and pharmaceutical advances researched by federal institutions like the Centers for Disease Control.

The next time you feel inflamed by the politics of the other, take a step back. What would happen if you assumed good intentions? Could it be possible you share some common values with the other? Perhaps the empowerment of our children through quality education? The dignity of our veterans? The protection of our lakes?

Political exchanges and letters that amplify our shared values and recommend a few compromises from both sides, could mean all of us winning.

Julie Ethan

Co-founder of the Eagan Alliance of Better Angels (Bridging the Red/Blue Chasm)