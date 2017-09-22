5K will honor Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 military heroes

Gold Star families prepare for fifth annual Warrior 196 Run/Walk

Participants in the 2016 Warrior 196 5K run past Eastview High School to remember the five Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan alumni who lost their lives in Afghanistan and Iraq. In its fifth year, the 2017 5K event will provide an opportunity to honor alumni while raising funds to support current District 196 seniors through scholarships. Photo submitted

Gwen Olson is amazed every year by the number of people who show up to remember someone they’ve never met.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, as many as 300 people will arrive at Eastview High School to participate in the 2017 Warrior 5K run/walk — an event that honors her son and four other alumni of Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 who died in service to their country.

Olson said the walkers and runners — most of whom never met her son — keep her son’s memory alive through their participation.

“This can be a lonely journey. Watching Daniel’s peers continue on with their lives, education, careers, marriages, children, etc., is bittersweet,” she said. “At the 5K I am surrounded by people who care and are actively remembering him. Even though most participants don’t know who I am, the fact that they show up greatly blesses me. It’s not so lonely on that morning.”

Joel Kiekbusch, a special education teacher at Eastview High School, organized the first Warrior 5K in 2013.

One day, while he was going for a run around Rosemount, he began reflecting on the limited 5K offerings in the area. He heard about a race out of Phoenix, Arizona, in honor of Pat Tillman, an NFL player who was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan.

A former college track coach from a military family, Kiekbusch participated in Pat’s Run, and was inspired by the 30,000 other runners who came to support the cause. He decided to create a run for veterans in his own community.

Kiekbusch had heard about District 196 alumni who had passed away in military service — Capt. Nathaniel Doring, Lance Cpl. Daniel Olsen, Cpl. Benjamin Kopp, 1st Lt. Christopher Goeke and Cpl. Andrew Wilfahrt.

Those service members came from all over the district: two from Apple Valley, two from Rosemount, and one from Eagan.

Kiekbusch reached out to Jill Stephenson, the Gold Star mother of Kopp, and asked what she thought about hosting a run/walk in honor of her son and the four other fallen soldiers from the district. She agreed and reached out to the other soldiers’ parents.

Kiekbusch, Stephenson and Randy Goeke, the Gold Star father of Christopher Goeke, created the Warrior 196 Memorial Trust in 2013. They hosted the first race that same year at Rosemount High School.

In 2015, the Warrior 196 Memorial Trust joined forces with the Christopher Goeke Leadership Foundation (created by Randy Goeke) to form the Warrior 196 Leadership Foundation. The foundation aims to honor and remember the five soldiers and Marines from the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan area who were killed in action or died in theater in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Gwen Olson, the Gold Star mother of Daniel Olsen, said the run/walk brings people together in unexpected ways.

“It’s unintentional, but there is a pretty big gulf between military and civilian communities. It is heartwarming to see people, especially those with no connection to the military, come along side in support,” she said. “A show of support and gratitude goes a long way and makes the sacrifices that military members and their families make more worthwhile.”

Kiekbusch agrees.

“The run brings everyone together. It’s hard to describe. It’s this really cool symbiotic type of thing going on while folks are walking out there,” Kiekbusch said. “It’s just a crisp three-mile walk, but it’s a heck of a lot bigger than that.”

The event begins with a ceremony honoring the five young men and thanking supporters. In the past, participation has ranged from about 150 to 300 runners and walkers. The 5K rotates locations each year among each of the four District 196 high schools. This year, the family-oriented run/walk will begin on the Eastview High School campus before moving onto nearby residential streets.

Kiekbusch said that people have traveled from as far as Georgia to participate in the event. Although most of the runners and walkers never knew any of the young men the race honors, participants show up year after year to honor them.

“These kids came into our school, we taught them and, along with their parents, we were the ones who reinforced those values and morals — and these kids took that and ran with it to the point where they wanted to serve something greater than themselves. Unfortunately, they lost their lives in the process,” Kiekbusch said. “We owe those kids something. Whether it is just honoring and remember them, or more.”

All proceeds from the event fund scholarships for graduating District 196 seniors. The first year, the run raised enough money that the Warrior 196 Leadership Foundation gave a $1,000 scholarship to a student at each of the four comprehensive high schools in the district. This past year, two students from each of the four schools received a $2,000 scholarship. As participation in the race increases, so do opportunities for District 196 students. Since the first Warrior Memorial 5K in 2013, the organization has raised over $32,000.

Olson said the scholarships are a way for her son to continue his legacy of service.

“We are proud that Daniel chose such a selfless challenging and honorable way to serve, knowing that it could cost him his life. The Warrior 196 5K speaks his name and shows his face along with the other fallen from our district,” she said. “There are young people that receive a scholarship in their memory. We are grateful that Daniel’s service and sacrifice is remembered and continues to bless young people through scholarships.”

The event also features a small expo for groups and organizations offering information on how to help veterans. Contingencies of U.S. Army and U.S. Marine recruiting teams will offer chin-up bar tests for kids and exhibit other displays about the military. The American Legion and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, two of the event’s primary sponsors, will also be at the expo.

Kiekbusch said the event has gained notoriety over the years. Although the numbers haven’t significantly increased, he said he continues to be amazed by the participants.

“I’d love to have 1,000 people running it. But the folks who are showing up for this right now — I love them all. They’re just really cool people,” he said.

Kiekbusch says the most rewarding part of organizing the race has been the opportunity to build relationships with the families of the five alumni, participants and veterans.

Beyond his personal life, he’s used his connections to create an opportunity for Eastview juniors to meet with veterans and ask them questions after reading Tim O’Brien’s “The Things They Carry.” Kiekbusch calls veterans he has met through the 5K and asks them to participate. He said it is a unique opportunity that never would have come about without the race.

Olson encourages everyone to come out to remember the five former District 196 students who died and also to support current District 196 high school seniors.

“There are very few people, less than 0.5 percent, that sign up to defend the freedoms that the rest of us take for granted. Getting up a little early on a Saturday morning to go for the Warrior 196 run/walk is a small, easy, healthy, practical way to show support and gratitude,” she said. “Plus, it provides scholarships for kids in our community. It’s an all-around good thing.”

Kiekbusch expressed a similar sentiment.

“Come on folks! Let’s spend 30-45 minutes together on a beautiful September morning, do a little remembering, a little honoring, and help some kids with a couple thousand bucks to go to college,” Kiekbusch said. “These five guys — and I’ve never met any of them — but I think this is what they would have wanted. And I think they are proud of it too.”

The Warrior 5K run/walk begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Eastview High School.

Interested participants can register online at www.athlinks.com through Sept. 24 for $35.

They can also register on race day for $40. All registrants will receive a long sleeve T-shirt, and all participants who complete the run will receive a commemorative dog tag.

