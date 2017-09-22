District 194 debates options with TIES

Options include help pay debt or leave organization

Several metro school district leaders are seeking their best options after TIES, the debt-burdened and struggling public schools consortium, faces potential collapse as multiple member districts have announced intentions to leave the organization.

“There is talk about whether the consortium will be able to continue moving forward,” District 194 Superintendent Michael Baumann told School Board members at their Sept. 19 meeting.

TIES, Technology and Information Education Services, is a nonprofit cooperative of school districts providing technology training, support and servic Since this story was published, TIES submitted a response, which can be found at http://tinyurl.com/ydbnozac

es to its 43 member districts.

Member districts have been informed the organization has a no fund balance and is $2.3 million in debt.

To address TIES debt, member districts are being asked to pay a $7 per-student fee, which for District 194 would total about $77,000 and could be covered in the current budget, according to Baumann.

“We have requested financial statements from TIES,” Baumann said. “To which they have sated they will provide to all districts.”

Problems have been mounting at the TIES organization for years.

A 2014 private audit found TIES had mismanaged millions of its funds, almost exclusively gained through fees paid by member district, including districts 194, 191 and 196.

Eleven districts in the consortium have declared they intend to leave TIES at the end of the next school year, according to District 194 School Board Member Jim Skelly, also a member of the TIES Executive Committee.

“Whether they’re going to do that or not is yet to be seen,” Skelly said.

The consortium could collapse, but Skelly said the members would still be responsible for its liabilities.

Under the TIES bylaws, withdrawing from the consortium also has a price tag, which Skelly said has been set at $47 per pupil.

For Lakeville Public Schools, the cost of pulling out of the consortium would be about $500,000.

Citing concern about the costs, Baumann did not recommend the district withdraw from the consortium. Skelly said there are options under consideration for TIES moving forward, including letting it collapse then being revamped into a smaller organization.

TIES was legislatively established in 1967 as a joint powers cooperative of school districts to provide technology and information services to school administrators, educators, and students.

Skelly said TIES originally provided member districts two main technology products: student information system (items like grades and schedules) and financial services software used for human resources, business and payroll.

Over the years, other competing products have eroded TIES’ customer base. “That’s created kind of a financial issue for TIES,” Skelly said. “It’s been kind of a downward financial spiral for TIES. It’s trying to figure out how to continue on.”

He said TIES stopped providing software in 2015, and instead now partners with other companies to provide the product, while TIES provides staff training and customer services.

TIES partnered with Synergy to offer its student portal product, but not all districts signed up for it through TIES. Like some other districts, Lakeville uses a competing product, Infinite Campus, for its student portal. Skelly said Anoka-Hennepin School District pays $6 per pupil for Synergy, and District 196 went with Synergy through TIES, but had to pay more than double, $12.75 per pupil, for the product because TIES has to pay $6 to Synergy and provide customer service to District 196.

“The crux of the problem is, the organization has been able to patch its way along, but now there are districts that are threatening to leave,” Skelly said. “They’re going to leave and they’re not taking the products any more.”

Skelly said product support could be obtained directly through the software company, so concerns have been raised at the executive committee that the school districts like Lakeville that did not go with that product are being forced to subsidize a product it did not receive.

“Essentially our taxpayers are paying for another district’s service and I don’t think that’s a sustainable business model for TIES,” Skelly said.

He said a long-term discussion is needed, noting the disparity between costs for each district for the same product.

“I’m of the opinion that I don’t think that a government agency should provide something that the business could provide directly to districts,” Skelly said.

Skelly said it is an issue the state Legislature should consider.

“It’s an unsustainable model that is causing financial issues for TIES,” Skelly said.

Baumann said District 194 has used TIES financial and human resources software for years, and described the long, complicated and phased process it is undergoing to switch its finance systems, move data and train staff.

Baumann said if TIES collapsed, the district would enter into a contract directly with PowerSchool, the provider TIES has partnered with for finance software.

Baumann said TIES would help the district if it left the consortium as the district would enter into a contract directly with PowerSchool.

“By that, I mean our costs would not be ratcheted up because of the TIES decided to fold their tent and end that consortium,” Baumann said.

Skelly said TIES has hopes to have a plan for next year in place by its annual membership meeting in November.

A 2014 audit of TIES operations from 2011-2014 reportedly found millions of dollars were spent on renovating its headquarters while not charging for use of its event center and paid almost $48,000 for phone services it was not receiving.

TIES long-time executive director, Betty Schweizer retired before the audit was complete, almost two years before her contract expired.