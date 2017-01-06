Sections & Communities

Community & People »

Seniors news for the week of Feb. 3
Community & People »
Family Calendar for the week of Feb. 3
Calendars »
Open house is today for traffic control projects in Burnsville
Community & People »
Habitat 500 bike ride keeps Apple Valley man in shape
Community & People »

Public Safety »

Ex-girlfriend, two others charged in Apple Valley home burglary
Public Safety »
Stray bullet strikes Dakota County sheriff’s residence
Public Safety »
Man killed on Highway 13 in Burnsville
Public Safety »
G-PoliceCarWEB
Burnsville cop resigns
Government »

Education »

rm-national-debate-2-col
Rosemount students to nationals
Education »
Committee: New elementary school needed in District 194
Education »
Residents seek transparency on land deal
Education »
District 194 to explore school design innovation
Education »

Government »

G-PoliceCarWEB
Burnsville cop resigns
Government »
Lakeville mayor term likely to double
Government »
Tim Leslie
Sheriff’s office offers citizens academy
Government »
Amy Burrill
Convention bureau marks 30 years
Business »

Opinion & Columns »

A new year’s resolution: A better life one kid at a time
Opinion & Columns »
Attorney General Lori Swansen
Attorney General’s column: How to spot malicious emails
Opinion & Columns »
Column: Minnesota’s New Year’s Resolution
Opinion & Columns »
Column: Considering possibilities of the new year
Opinion & Columns »

Sports »

Mohamed Kone races upcourt after Apple Valley forces a turnover in Saturday's Border Battle game against Milwaukee Riverside. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy
Eagles heat up in second half of Border Battle
Sports »
Lakeville North sophomore Tyler Wahl dunks during his team's 98-83 victory over La Crosse Central. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy
Wisconsin recruits star in Border Battle
Sports »
Burnsville's Tieler Sanders (19) and Roman Ahcan clear the puck from in front of goalie Josh Kenney during the Blaze's 5-2 victory Saturday. Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com
Third-period burst puts Blaze in first place
Sports »
Apple Valley's Erin Baxter guards Eastview's Allie Pickrain on a drive to the basket in Friday's South Suburban Conference girls basketball game. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy
Eagles make it a rivalry again
Sports »

Arts & Entertainment »

Arts briefs for the week of Feb. 3
Arts & Entertainment »
Arts Calendar for the week of Feb. 3
Arts & Entertainment »
Patty Peterson (Photo submitted)
Patty Peterson & Friends set to play Frozen Apple concert series
Arts & Entertainment »
Lowie Rutten (Photo submitted)
Singer-songwriter Lowie Rutten featured at BlueNose Coffee concert
Arts & Entertainment »

Business »

The candymaker’s new retail store is located at 6075 147th St. W. in Apple Valley. (Photo by Andrew Miller)
Sweet beginning for new Abdallah store in Apple Valley
Business »
Business Calendar for the week of Feb. 3
Business »
Plan for Holyoke Avenue could change
Business »
The Robert Trail Library and Steeple Center were key additions to downtown Rosemount in the last 13 years. The city is revising a downtown redevelopment document. An open house is planned from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Steeple Center. (Photo by Andy Rogers)
Rosemount reviews downtown development
Business »

Faith »

Valentine Cabaret set Feb. 11 at Spirit of Life
Faith »
PowerPoint Presentation
Church expansion raises concerns
Faith »
Celtic contemplative worship at Advent UMC
Faith »
Religion Briefs for the week of Dec. 30
Faith »