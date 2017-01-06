Sections & Communities

Metcalf Masters Chess Club Silent Auction is Feb. 11
Community & People »
The City of Eagan, in partnership with Eagan American Legion Post 594, has created a U.S. flag disposal receptacle which has been placed at the main desk in the lower level of the Eagan Community Center. (photo submitted)
Eagan American Legion growing in numbers
Community & People »
Austin Riess is the owner and general manager of PB Crave in Rosemount. (Photo by Andy Rogers)
Young entrepreneur stirs up a popular peanut butter
Business »
Anna Swenson, left, and Andrew Horner, right, bag groceries during a previous Super Bagging event to raise funds and food for Open Door Pantry. Volunteers will be at the three Cub Foods in Eagan this weekend to bag groceries. (Photo submitted)
Super Bagging event to help fill Open Door Pantry’s shelves
Community & People »

Public Safety »

Former Lakeville man found guilty in Minneapolis shooting
Public Safety »
Ex-girlfriend, two others charged in Apple Valley home burglary
Public Safety »
Stray bullet strikes Dakota County sheriff’s residence
Public Safety »
Man killed on Highway 13 in Burnsville
Public Safety »

Education »

Community & People »
District 194 will not sell land: $1.6 million purchase agreement terminates
Education »
lv-alc-a-3col-2-6-17
Lakeville Area School District 194 scraps ALC move
Education »
Levy renewal question on district’s agenda
Education »

Government »

Granny pods, home rentals get fresh look
Government »
Southwest streets may get some help
Government »
Burnsville considers local hotel inspections
Business »
G-PoliceCarWEB
Burnsville cop resigns
Government »

Opinion & Columns »

What an adventure
Letters to the Editor »
Where is the justice?
Letters to the Editor »
District 194 funding
Letters to the Editor »
Tax conformity bill a good step
Opinion & Columns »

Sports »

High school athletes take the next step on signing day
Sports »
Eastview's Holly Sodomka forechecks during the Lightning's 4-2 victory over Apple Valley on Tuesday. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy
Lightning making its move with playoffs approaching
Sports »
Tiger girls assured of winning record
Sports »
Defense helps keep Irish skaters competitive
Sports »

Arts & Entertainment »

toni-erdmann
Short Redhead Reel Reviews for the week of Feb. 3
Arts & Entertainment »
w-choir-2-3
Treble Choir Festival on Feb. 11 highlights women’s voices
Arts & Entertainment »
Arts briefs for the week of Feb. 3
Arts & Entertainment »
Arts Calendar for the week of Feb. 3
Arts & Entertainment »

Business »

Young entrepreneur stirs up a popular peanut butter
Business »
Burnsville considers local hotel inspections
Business »
Lori Wiebers
Business Buzz for the week of Feb. 3
Business »
The candymaker’s new retail store is located at 6075 147th St. W. in Apple Valley. (Photo by Andrew Miller)
Sweet beginning for new Abdallah store in Apple Valley
Business »

Faith »

Concert to reduce homelessness slated Feb. 26
Faith »
Valentine Cabaret set Feb. 11 at Spirit of Life
Faith »
PowerPoint Presentation
Church expansion raises concerns
Faith »
Celtic contemplative worship at Advent UMC
Faith »